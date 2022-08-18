Here's Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Is Rising Today

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year guidance.
BJ's said second-quarter revenue increased 22.4% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $4.61 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 78 cents per share.
Comparable club sales increased 19.8% year-over-year. Membership fee income jumped 11.3% year-over-year.
"Our strong results in the second quarter were led by gains in traffic and market share as we continued to deliver tremendous value across virtually every aspect of our business," said Bob Eddy, president and CEO of BJ's.
BJ's raised its full-year earnings guidance from approximately $3.25 per share to a range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share. Full-year comparable sales are expected to grow between 4% and 5% year-over-year.
BJ Price Action: BJ's has a 52-week high of $72.4 and a 52-week low of $51.45.
The stock was up 6.32% at $73.50 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: courtesy of BJ's.
