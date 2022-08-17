Wednesday's Market Minute: Bonds & Bitcoin Hint At Rally's Limits

There are two things I'm watching for signs of limitations to the stock market rally: bonds and bitcoin. Treasuries are flashing signs of volatility the past month, and bitcoin's sluggishness compared to stocks calls into question the narrative of a pivot by the Federal Reserve.
With Fed minutes today, bonds take center stage. The big summer rally in bonds that's been the foundation for equity market strength looks like it ended when August began, with the 10-year yield making a U-turn back higher since this month began, up from below 2.6% to almost 2.9% this morning.
Yields are still below their 2022 high, which may limit the damage bonds can do to stocks at this moment, but we can't forget that rising yields are the main culprit for equity market volatility the past year. Based on a few trading sessions the past week in which stocks stalled out amid bond sell-offs, there is some reason to believe that rising yields could cause a headache for stock bulls if they rise quick enough, even from depressed levels.
What's most interesting is that Treasury sell-offs this month coincided with cool inflation data, and on days in which economic reports are disappointing, bonds aren't catching much of a bid. Despite an abysmal Empire Fed manufacturing report and some weak housing data to kick off this week, yields are still higher. All of this suggests that whatever shift in inflation or Fed policy bonds had been pricing in from June and July is over. If yields spike on Fed minutes today, it'll probably mean that whatever Peak Inflation narrative bulls were riding is running out of steam.
Also – don't sleep on bitcoin's utility as a risk-on/off signal. If the Fed were truly pivoting, bitcoin would likely be roaring back. Either the jig is finally up there, or bitcoin's sluggishness is in line with the message from bonds: central banks around the world will continue to squeeze economies.
Image sourced from Shutterstock
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.