Krispy Kreme: Q2 Earnings Insights

Krispy Kreme DNUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Krispy Kreme missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $26.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Krispy Kreme's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.10 0.06 0.14 EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.06 0.13 Revenue Estimate 367.90M 363.66M 337.67M 333.36M Revenue Actual 372.53M 370.60M 342.80M 349.19M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Krispy Kreme management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.29 and $0.32 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Krispy Kreme visit their earnings calendar here.

