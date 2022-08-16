D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens

- D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 20.6% year-over-year to $1.37 million.
- The company continued expansion of commercial footprint with over 55 commercial customers, an increase of 44% Y/Y.
- This is the company’s first quarterly results as a public company after it began trading on the NYSE on August 8, 2022.
- Gross margin contracted by 334 bps to 57.3%. Loss from operations expanded to $11.98 million, compared to $9.34 million a year ago.
- EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter.
- Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y).
- D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
- FY22 Outlook: D-Wave expects Revenue of $7 million to $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be less than negative $49 million.
- Price Action: QBTS shares are trading lower by 13.91% at $9.05 during the post market session on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
