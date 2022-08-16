HUYA Tops Q2 Despite Macro Headwinds; Margin Shrinks

- HUYA Inc HUYA reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 23.2% year-on-year to $339.68 million, beating the consensus of $335.88 million.
- Segments: HUYA's Live streaming revenues declined by 20.4% Y/Y to $306.34 million due to lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.
- HUYA's advertising and other revenues declined 41.7% Y/Y to $33.33 million due to lower sub-licensing revenues and weak demand for advertising services.
- Drivers: Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live rose 7.7% Y/Y to 83.6 million. The total number of paying users of Huya Live was flat Y/Y at 5.6 million.
- Margin: HUYA's gross margin contracted 1,000 bps to 9.6% due to lower revenues.
- HUYA's adjusted EPS of $0.004 beat the consensus loss of $(0.03).
- HUYA held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents.
- CEO Rongjie Dong said, "While the turbulence in the macro and regulatory environment has decelerated our monetization in the short term, we remain confident in the broad-based strength of our solid business foundation that underpins our ability to satisfy our users' core needs."
- Price Action: HUYA's shares traded lower by 1.38% at $3.57 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
