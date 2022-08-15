Niu Technologies Reports Q2 Revenue Above Street Estimates

- Niu Technologies NIU reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 12.4% year-on-year, to RMB 827.6 million ($123.6 million), beating the consensus of $85.22 million.
- The number of e-scooters sold decreased 17.4% Y/Y to 208,857, led by a 26.7% fall in China. International e-scooters sales jumped 309.1% Y/Y to 28,558.
- The number of franchised stores in China was 3,329 as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 81 from March 31, 2022.
- The gross margin for the quarter declined 240 basis points Y/Y to 20.3%, reflecting continuous cost pressure. The operating loss for the quarter was RMB (5.1) million.
- Earnings per ADS were $0.03. The adjusted net income was RMB 31.2 million versus RMB 103.9 million last year.
- Niu held ~$154 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Outlook: NIU expects Q3 revenues of RMB 1.165 billion - RMB 1.349 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5% - an increase of 10%.
- Price Action: NIU shares are trading lower by 2.74% at $7.10 in premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.