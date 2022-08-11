Shares Of Canada Goose Are Trading Higher Today: Here's Why

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS are trading higher following a better than expected earnings report.
Why Is It Moving?
On Thursday morning, the outerwear company reported its 2023 quarter-one earnings and issued its full year 2023 guidance.
The company beat the consensus analysts' estimates for both its quarterly revenue and earnings per share (EPS).
Revenue was reported at $54.776 million beating the estimated $48.280 million.
EPS was reported at –$0.440 beating the estimated –$0.480.
Canada Goose also shared a total revenue guidance of $1,020,721,000 (C$1.3 billion) to $1,099,238,000 (C$1.4 billion).
Chairman and CEO Dani Reiss shared the following sentiments in the earnings report: “Our first quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect strong early leading indicators for the year, and we have seen encouraging trends in store productivity… This fall, we look forward to our planned store openings, in some of the most exciting cities and shopping districts around the world, as well as our upcoming collection launches, thoughtfully curated and designed to drive brand heat and capture new consumers globally.”
Price Action: Shares are up 6.69% as the stock price hovers at $23.13 during Thursday’s trading session, according to Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.