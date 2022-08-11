Bioventus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bioventus BVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Bioventus missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $30.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.18 0.14 0.15 EPS Actual 0.04 0.26 0.25 0.16 Revenue Estimate 117.69M 130.29M 102.23M 97.64M Revenue Actual 117.29M 130.41M 108.89M 109.82M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bioventus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.47 and $0.57 per share.

