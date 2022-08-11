Canada Goose: Q1 Earnings Insights

Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canada Goose Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was up $8.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canada Goose Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.01 1.16 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.03 1.13 0.10 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 172.14M 459.92M 166.15M 50.30M Revenue Actual 176.08M 464.89M 184.97M 45.82M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Canada Goose Hldgs management provided guidance for Q2 2023, expecting earnings between $0.016 and $0.11 per share.

