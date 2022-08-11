Recap: Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings

Applied Industrial AIT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Industrial beat estimated earnings by 34.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.66.

Revenue was up $165.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Industrial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.08 1.26 1.15 EPS Actual 1.89 1.55 1.43 1.44 Revenue Estimate 926.32M 850.87M 877.00M 841.55M Revenue Actual 980.66M 876.90M 891.68M 895.89M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Applied Industrial management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $6.65 and $7.3 per share.

