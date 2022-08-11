Recap: National Vision Holdings Q2 Earnings

National Vision Holdings EYE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

National Vision Holdings beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $39.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Vision Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 -0.02 0.25 0.22 EPS Actual 0.33 0.13 0.38 0.48 Revenue Estimate 536.20M 459.56M 511.64M 482.51M Revenue Actual 527.71M 477.85M 518.00M 549.49M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

National Vision Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.65 and $0.77 per share.

To track all earnings releases for National Vision Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.