Partner Communications Clocks 2% Revenue Growth In Q2

- Partner Communications Company Ltd PTNR reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $245 million.
- Service revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $202 million, and Equipment revenue fell 20% Y/Y to $44 million.
- Service revenues for the cellular segment increased 9% Y/Y to $131 million, and the fixed-line segment rose 6% Y/Y to $80 million.
- Cellular ARPU grew 2% Y/Y at $14; Cellular Subscriber Base rose 4% Y/Y to 3.1 million. The Cellular Churn Rate fell 50 basis points to 6.7%.
- Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base rose 44.5% Y/Y to 250 thousand subscribers, Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure rose 46.6% Y/Y to 837 thousand. Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base rose 11.6% Y/Y to 395 thousand subscribers, and TV Subscriber Base was flat Y/Y to 224 thousand subscribers.
- The gross profit from equipment sales declined 28%, reflecting foreign exchange movements, changes in the sales mix in the cellular segment, and the decrease in fixed-line sales.
- EPS was $0.07. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 700 basis points to 32%.
- Partner Communications generated $75 million from operating cash flow and held $209 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: PTNR shares traded lower by 3.37% at $8.31 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.