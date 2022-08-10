Recap: Jack In The Box Q3 Earnings

Jack In The Box JACK reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jack In The Box missed estimated earnings by 3.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.43.

Revenue was up $128.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack In The Box's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.91 1.75 1.46 EPS Actual 1.16 1.97 1.80 1.79 Revenue Estimate 340.81M 346.43M 289.07M 257.49M Revenue Actual 322.29M 344.71M 278.45M 269.46M

