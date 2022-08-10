BlackSky Technology Shares Gain On Solid Q2, Raised FY22 Guidance

- BlackSky Technology Inc BKSY reported second-quarter revenue growth of 105% year-over-year to $15.1 million.
- Imagery & software analytical services revenue improved 161% Y/Y, driven by accelerated demand from the U.S. and international governments.
- As of June 30, 2022, BKSY held cash and equivalents of $111.2 million.
- EPS loss narrowed to $(0.22) from $(0.63) in 2Q21.
- Cost of sales as a percent of revenue was ~65% compared to ~87% in 2Q21.
- The operating loss for Q2 totaled $(21.71) million versus an operating loss of $(29.81) million in 2Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(8.8) million compared to a loss of $(7.6) million in the prior-year period.
- Net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(27.79) million, compared to $(21.11) million a year ago.
- FY22 Outlook: BlackSky raised its revenue expectations to $62 million-$66 million, from prior expectation of $58 million - $62 million, representing 88% growth Y/Y at the mid-point.
- Price Action: BKSY shares are trading higher by 12.3% at $2.92 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.