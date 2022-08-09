Recap: American Public Education Q2 Earnings

American Public Education APEI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Public Education missed estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $71.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 22.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.35 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.28 0.50 -0.01 0.03 Revenue Estimate 157.13M 152.10M 86.59M 78.93M Revenue Actual 154.75M 154.00M 98.25M 78.01M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Public Education management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.31 and $-0.24 per share.

