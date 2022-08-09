Recap: Agiliti Q2 Earnings

Agiliti AGTI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agiliti reported in-line EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $23.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agiliti's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.09 0.09 0.10 EPS Actual 0.29 0.25 0.23 0.23 Revenue Estimate 294.55M 269.05M 242.14M 242.82M Revenue Actual 294.44M 290.48M 262.42M 250.54M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Agiliti management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.89 and $0.94 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Agiliti visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.