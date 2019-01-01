ñol

Agiliti
(NYSE:AGTI)
19.15
0.27[1.43%]
At close: May 27
19.15
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low19.06 - 19.59
52 Week High/Low16.09 - 26.36
Open / Close19.11 / 19.15
Float / Outstanding33.8M / 132.8M
Vol / Avg.136.4K / 154K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E79.79
50d Avg. Price20.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float33.8M

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Agiliti reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.290

Quarterly Revenue

$294.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$294.4M

Earnings Recap

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agiliti beat estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $59.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Agiliti using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Agiliti Questions & Answers

Q
When is Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) reporting earnings?
A

Agiliti (AGTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Agiliti’s (NYSE:AGTI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $235.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

