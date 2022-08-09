Why CarLotz Stock Is Stepping On The Gas After Hours

CarLotz Inc LOTZ shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies Inc SFT.
CarLotz said second-quarter revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $76.5 million, which beat the estimate of $71.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 31 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 25 cents per share.
In connection with its financial results, CarLotz announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Shift to combine in a stock-for-stock merger. The combined company will remain listed on the Nasdaq and continue to trade under the ticker "SFT."
"Shift's technology and consumer sourcing abilities combined with our consignment and retail remarketing expertise will provide one extraordinary, omnichannel experience," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarLotz.
CarLotz shareholders are expected to receive approximately 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of CarLotz common stock held. Following the merger, Shift's equity holders will own approximately 52.9% of the combined company, and CarLotz's equity holders will own approximately 47.1%.
See Also: After Hours Alert: Why Trade Desk Shares Are Ripping
LOTZ Price Action: CarLotz has traded between $2.58 and 37 cents over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 26.70% in after-hours at 72 cents at press time.
Photo: gaborszoke from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.