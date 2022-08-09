Michael Kors Parent's Inventory Rises 66%; Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

- Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8.5% year-on-year to $1.36 billion, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion.
- Versace revenue increased 14.6% Y/Y to $275 million, Jimmy Choo revenue rose 21.1% to $172 million, and Michael Kors revenue expanded 4.8% to $913 million.
- Gross profit rose 5.3% Y/Y to $901 million, and gross margin contracted 200 basis points to 66.3%. Adjusted gross margin contracted 190 basis points to 66.2%.
- The operating margin was 17%, and operating income for the quarter amounted to $231 million.
- Operating expenses increased 12% Y/Y to $670 million.
- The company held $221 million in cash and equivalents as of July 2, 2022.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.50 beat the analyst consensus of $1.36.
- Net inventory on July 2, 2022, was $1.265 billion, a 66% increase Y/Y.
- Outlook: Capri sees FY23 sales of about $5.85 billion versus the consensus of $5.84 billion.
- Capri expects FY23 EPS of about $6.85, against the consensus of $6.74.
- The company sees Q2 sales of about $1.4 billion versus the estimate of $1.39 billion. It expects Q2 EPS of about $1.55 versus the estimate of $1.55.
- Price Action: CPRI shares are trading lower by 5.57% at $48.15 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.