Recap: Cerence Q3 Earnings

Earnings

Cerence beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was down $7.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cerence's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.51 0.56 0.54 EPS Actual 0.33 0.59 0.66 0.62 Revenue Estimate 84.62M 94.38M 97.92M 96.27M Revenue Actual 86.28M 94.43M 66.96M 96.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Cerence management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.08 and $1.17 per share.

