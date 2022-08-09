Recap: Clarivate Q2 Earnings

Clarivate CLVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clarivate beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $239.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clarivate's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.21 0.15 0.17 EPS Actual 0.21 0.23 0.16 0.17 Revenue Estimate 668.29M 560.10M 447.39M 435.24M Revenue Actual 662.20M 560.20M 442.20M 447.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Clarivate management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.8 and $0.9 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Clarivate visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.