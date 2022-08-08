Recap: New Mountain Finance Q2 Earnings

New Mountain Finance NMFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Mountain Finance beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $6.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Mountain Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.3 EPS Actual 0.3 0.31 0.31 0.3 Revenue Estimate 68.03M 66.69M 66.71M 66.71M Revenue Actual 68.96M 67.80M 68.47M 66.56M

To track all earnings releases for New Mountain Finance visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.