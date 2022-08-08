Hims & Hers Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Hims & Hers Health HIMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hims & Hers Health missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $52.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hims & Hers Health's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.15 -0.08 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 91.17M 76.79M 70.53M 56.49M Revenue Actual 101.31M 84.70M 74.17M 60.69M

To track all earnings releases for Hims & Hers Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.