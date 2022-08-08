BWX Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

BWX Technologies BWXT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BWX Technologies beat estimated earnings by 9.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $48.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BWX Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.93 0.79 0.72 EPS Actual 0.69 0.95 0.76 0.62 Revenue Estimate 517.86M 603.31M 535.18M 522.68M Revenue Actual 531.00M 591.98M 498.73M 505.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BWX Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.08 and $3.23 per share.

To track all earnings releases for BWX Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.