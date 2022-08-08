Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review.
What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating revenue of $49.2 million for the quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.
The company cited the comparable period coming at a time of stay-at-home orders and stimulus payments.
The company reported a net loss of 77 cents, missing a Street estimate of a loss of 47 cents per share.
“While the underlying trends in the gaming market remain strong, our second quarter results were impacted by ongoing macroeconomic headwinds impacting many companies,” Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark said.
Along with earnings, the company also updated on its review of strategic alternatives. The company contacted and held discussions with 109 potential strategic and financial parties.
Turtle Beach announced it would end the discussions and remain a standalone business. The company said market conditions and a challenging financial environment impacted the potential of a deal.
The company will stop actively pursuing outreach but will welcome any opportunities that arise.
Related Link: Exclusive: 2022 Esports Listmakers Are Driving Gaming Forward
What’s Next: The company updated its full-year guidance for revenue to come in a range of $250 million and $275 million. Analysts are estimating full-year revenue of $362.3 million.
Turtle Beach points to improving conditions in the second half of the year, led by new product launches and a strong holiday season.
HEAR Price Action: Turtle Beach shares are down 35% to $9.09 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.