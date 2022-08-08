Recap: Masonite International Q2 Earnings

Masonite International DOOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 4.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.48.

Revenue was up $99.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92 which was followed by a 10.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masonite International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.97 1.94 1.87 2.09 EPS Actual 2.89 2.01 1.99 2.23 Revenue Estimate 690.03M 660.16M 675.04M 634.48M Revenue Actual 726.22M 635.97M 652.21M 662.41M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Masonite International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $9.6 and $10.6 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Masonite International visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.