Recap: CarGurus Q2 Earnings

CarGurus CARG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarGurus beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $293.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 22.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarGurus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.30 0.32 0.21 EPS Actual 0.36 0.43 0.38 0.41 Revenue Estimate 403.11M 279.89M 217.72M 190.75M Revenue Actual 430.61M 339.34M 222.91M 217.75M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

CarGurus management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.25 and $0.28 per share.

To track all earnings releases for CarGurus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.