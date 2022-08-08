Recap: Veeco Instruments Q2 Earnings

Veeco Instruments VECO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veeco Instruments beat estimated earnings by 20.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $17.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 13.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veeco Instruments's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.37 0.35 0.27 EPS Actual 0.38 0.43 0.40 0.35 Revenue Estimate 155.64M 151.16M 146.41M 135.97M Revenue Actual 156.43M 152.97M 150.25M 146.34M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Veeco Instruments management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.32 and $0.48 per share.

