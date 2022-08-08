Recap: ESCO Technologies Q3 Earnings

ESCO Technologies ESE reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ESCO Technologies beat estimated earnings by 2.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was up $37.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ESCO Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.52 0.78 0.82 EPS Actual 0.65 0.46 0.85 0.67 Revenue Estimate 189.67M 182.19M 201.18M 192.31M Revenue Actual 204.93M 177.01M 205.48M 181.39M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ESCO Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.12 and $3.18 per share.

To track all earnings releases for ESCO Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.