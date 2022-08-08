Recap: Digital Turbine Q1 Earnings

Digital Turbine APPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digital Turbine beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $23.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 22.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digital Turbine's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.43 0.39 0.31 EPS Actual 0.39 0.49 0.44 0.34 Revenue Estimate 337.06M 353.27M 306.53M 190.28M Revenue Actual 184.13M 375.49M 310.20M 212.62M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Digital Turbine management provided guidance for Q2 2023, expecting earnings between $0.32 and $0.34 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Digital Turbine visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.