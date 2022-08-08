Read How Party City Holdco Fared In Q2

- Party City Holdco Inc PRTY reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.5% to $527.45 million, missing the consensus of $529.40 million.
- Brand comparable sales decreased 5.6% versus last year. Total retail sales fell 4.6%.
- The gross profit margin decreased 680 basis points Y/Y to 33.7%. The operating income for the quarter was $10.67 million versus $61.83 million a year ago.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.10 beat the consensus of $0.06.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million versus $85.8 million the previous year, with the margin contracting 730 basis points to 8.7%.
- The total number of corporate Party City stores was 756 as of June 30, 2022, versus 749 last year.
- The company held $39.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- "For the back half of the year, we continue to expect the supply chain volatility and inflationary pressures to persist and as a result, are revising our full-year outlook,” said CEO Brad Weston.
- Outlook: Party City sees FY22 sales of $2.15 billion - $2.225 billion (prior view of $2.225 billion - $2.30 billion).
- It expects brand comp sales to decline from -4% to -1% (prior view -1% to 2%).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $170 million - $200 million (prior view $235 million - $265 million)
- Price Action: PRTY shares are trading higher by 10.79% at $1.45 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.