ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $25.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.74 0.70 0.68 EPS Actual -0.12 0.54 1.01 0.67 Revenue Estimate 65.03M 56.30M 49.70M 48.05M Revenue Actual 64.48M 60.93M 52.06M 48.62M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.34 and $1.62 per share.

To track all earnings releases for ANI Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.