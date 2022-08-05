Recap: Calumet Specialty Q2 Earnings

Calumet Specialty CLMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Calumet Specialty reported an EPS of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $617.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 6.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calumet Specialty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.52
|-0.39
|-0.15
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-1.18
|-1.08
|0.64
|-0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|841.30M
|741.39M
|789.33M
|693.39M
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|865.80M
|874.90M
|807.00M
