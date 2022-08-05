Recap: Calumet Specialty Q2 Earnings

Calumet Specialty CLMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calumet Specialty reported an EPS of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $617.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 6.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calumet Specialty's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.39 -0.15 -0.05 EPS Actual -1.18 -1.08 0.64 -0.97 Revenue Estimate 841.30M 741.39M 789.33M 693.39M Revenue Actual 1.10B 865.80M 874.90M 807.00M

