Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings

Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.73% drop in the share price the next day.

