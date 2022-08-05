Recap: Gates Industrial Corp Q2 Earnings

Gates Industrial Corp GTES reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gates Industrial Corp beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $8.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gates Industrial Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.21 0.31 0.37 EPS Actual 0.26 0.31 0.31 0.42 Revenue Estimate 871.17M 821.59M 854.21M 904.95M Revenue Actual 893.40M 815.60M 862.40M 915.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Gates Industrial Corp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.15 and $1.25 per share.

