The One Group Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality STKS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The One Group Hospitality missed estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $10.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.21 0.19 0.11 EPS Actual 0.15 0.24 0.11 0.19 Revenue Estimate 69.80M 83.90M 70.77M 61.21M Revenue Actual 74.18M 84.07M 71.87M 70.76M

To track all earnings releases for The One Group Hospitality visit their earnings calendar here.

