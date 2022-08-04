Recap: Green Dot Q2 Earnings

Green Dot GDOT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Green Dot beat estimated earnings by 34.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was down $2.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Green Dot's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.31 0.37 0.42 EPS Actual 1.06 0.27 0.43 0.68 Revenue Estimate 391.14M 307.85M 305.45M 312.48M Revenue Actual 394.68M 321.21M 328.92M 357.94M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Green Dot management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.35 and $2.49 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Green Dot visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.