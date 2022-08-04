Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58.
Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 14.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Expedia Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|0.67
|1.70
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|1.06
|3.56
|-1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|2.23B
|2.31B
|2.75B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.25B
|2.28B
|2.96B
|2.11B
To track all earnings releases for Expedia Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
