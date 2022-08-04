Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q2 Earnings

Fulgent Genetics FLGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fulgent Genetics beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was down $28.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.22 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.86 2.61 3.25 2.81 EPS Actual 5.08 3.48 4.05 2.55 Revenue Estimate 270.85M 191.10M 264.00M 197.34M Revenue Actual 320.27M 251.67M 227.87M 153.62M

To track all earnings releases for Fulgent Genetics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.