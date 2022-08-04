Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q2 Earnings

Fulgent Genetics FLGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fulgent Genetics beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.73.
Revenue was down $28.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.22 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.86
|2.61
|3.25
|2.81
|EPS Actual
|5.08
|3.48
|4.05
|2.55
|Revenue Estimate
|270.85M
|191.10M
|264.00M
|197.34M
|Revenue Actual
|320.27M
|251.67M
|227.87M
|153.62M
