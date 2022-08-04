Artivion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Artivion AORT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Artivion beat estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $4.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Artivion's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.06 -0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.03 0 -0.03 0.12 Revenue Estimate 74.85M 77.76M 72.40M 70.97M Revenue Actual 77.21M 79.39M 72.21M 76.15M

To track all earnings releases for Artivion visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.