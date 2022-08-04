Artivion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Artivion AORT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Artivion beat estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $4.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Artivion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0
|-0.03
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|74.85M
|77.76M
|72.40M
|70.97M
|Revenue Actual
|77.21M
|79.39M
|72.21M
|76.15M
