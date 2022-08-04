New Relic: Q1 Earnings Insights

New Relic NEWR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Relic beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $35.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Relic's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.15 -0.13 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.18 -0.10 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 204.52M 200.49M 182.21M 172.03M Revenue Actual 205.75M 203.59M 195.69M 180.48M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

New Relic management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $0.1 and $0.17 per share.

