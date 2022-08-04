Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18.

Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 4.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond Meat's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.01 -0.71 -0.39 -0.23 EPS Actual -1.58 -1.27 -0.87 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 112.40M 101.36M 109.21M 142.62M Revenue Actual 109.45M 100.68M 106.43M 149.43M

