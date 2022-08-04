Recap: Twilio Q2 Earnings

Twilio TWLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Twilio beat estimated earnings by 47.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $274.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Twilio's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.21 -0.14 -0.13 EPS Actual 0 -0.20 0.01 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 863.59M 767.84M 680.52M 598.37M Revenue Actual 875.36M 842.74M 740.18M 668.93M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Twilio management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.43 and $-0.37 per share.

