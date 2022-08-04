Crocs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crocs CROX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crocs beat estimated earnings by 21.8%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.66.

Revenue was up $323.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 7.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crocs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.55 2 1.88 1.52 EPS Actual 2.05 2.15 2.47 2.23 Revenue Estimate 621.88M 585.02M 610.01M 559.11M Revenue Actual 660.15M 586.63M 625.92M 640.77M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Crocs management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $9.5 and $10.3 per share.

