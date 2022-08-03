U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $78.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at U.S. Xpress Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.10 0.13 0.16 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.03 0.07 0.08 Revenue Estimate 523.46M 526.03M 479.59M 463.69M Revenue Actual 517.19M 531.61M 491.14M 475.02M

To track all earnings releases for U.S. Xpress Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.

