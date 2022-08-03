AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was up $7.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AG Mortgage Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.17 0.15 0.06 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.05 0.96 0 Revenue Estimate 22.01M 22.15M 15.92M 11.76M Revenue Actual 17.30M 13.99M 12.43M 8.93M

