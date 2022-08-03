AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35.
Revenue was up $7.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AG Mortgage Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.17
|0.15
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.05
|0.96
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|22.01M
|22.15M
|15.92M
|11.76M
|Revenue Actual
|17.30M
|13.99M
|12.43M
|8.93M
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.17
|0.15
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.05
|0.96
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|22.01M
|22.15M
|15.92M
|11.76M
|Revenue Actual
|17.30M
|13.99M
|12.43M
|8.93M
To track all earnings releases for AG Mortgage Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.