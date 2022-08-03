Recap: Curtiss-Wright Q2 Earnings

Curtiss-Wright CW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Curtiss-Wright beat estimated earnings by 8.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.69.

Revenue was down $12.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Curtiss-Wright's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.20 2.36 1.82 1.54 EPS Actual 1.31 2.40 1.88 1.56 Revenue Estimate 573.14M 675.08M 609.36M 594.02M Revenue Actual 559.46M 666.76M 620.62M 621.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Curtiss-Wright management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $8.1 and $8.3 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Curtiss-Wright visit their earnings calendar here.

