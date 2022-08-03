Recap: Tellurian Q2 Earnings

Tellurian TELL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:35 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tellurian missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tellurian's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.09 -0.04 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 45.36M 18.91M 18.78M 15.39M Revenue Actual 146.94M 21.58M 15.64M 25.35M

