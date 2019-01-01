Tellurian (AMEX:TELL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Tellurian (AMEX:TELL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:35 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tellurian missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $138.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tellurian's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.04 -0.08 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 18.91M 18.78M 15.39M 18.32M Revenue Actual 21.58M 15.64M 25.35M 8.71M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.