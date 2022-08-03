Recap: Tejon Ranch Q2 Earnings

Tejon Ranch TRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tejon Ranch missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $7.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tejon Ranch's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.01 0.02 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.16 0.13 0.01 0.11 Revenue Estimate 11.66M 9.39M 13.71M 4.82M Revenue Actual 21.02M 12.96M 14.96M 16.64M

