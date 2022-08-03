ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Tejon Ranch Q2 Earnings

Tejon Ranch TRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tejon Ranch missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $7.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tejon Ranch's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.01 0.02 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.16 0.13 0.01 0.11
Revenue Estimate 11.66M 9.39M 13.71M 4.82M
Revenue Actual 21.02M 12.96M 14.96M 16.64M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Tejon Ranch visit their earnings calendar here.

