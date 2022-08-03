Recap: Tejon Ranch Q2 Earnings

Tejon Ranch TRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 09:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tejon Ranch missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $7.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tejon Ranch's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.13
|0.01
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|11.66M
|9.39M
|13.71M
|4.82M
|Revenue Actual
|21.02M
|12.96M
|14.96M
|16.64M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Tejon Ranch visit their earnings calendar here.
